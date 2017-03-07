Portland police: Jewish center received bomb threat

A A

PORTLAND — The Portland Police Bureau says that a Jewish community center has received a bomb threat.

No explosives were found after the threat Monday evening and the Portland police have been in contact with federal authorities.

Authorities say it’s not known if the threat at Mittleman Jewish Community Center in southwest Portland is related to other bomb threats called in to Jewish centers around the country.

Federal officials have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries.

The Portland Police Bureau says in a news release that it is continuing to investigate.

Officers are providing extra patrols for the center, as well as other Jewish centers in the city.