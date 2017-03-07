Requests for legal help up at Mexican sites in U.S.

A A

MEXICO CITY — Requests for legal advice at Mexico’s consulates in the United States have increased 400 percent amid fears of mass deportations, Mexican officials said Tuesday.

“There is a huge concern on the part of the Mexican community abroad,” Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said at a news conference in Mexico City. Requests for legal services, he said, have risen fourfold since the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

The Mexican government is expanding access to lawyers and legal consultants at its 50 consulates across the United States, Videgaray said, and consular officials are helping those in deportation proceedings to protect vehicles, real estate and other property they may own in the United States.

Videgaray said government lawyers in Mexico City are paying particular attention to cases that may have “strategic value,” some of which could become the subject of official complaints with the United Nations or the Organization of American States.

Videgaray also said the Mexican government is worried about a U.S. plan to possibly separate children from parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.