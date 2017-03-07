Vancouver port debates oil terminal lease

A A

An overflow crowd is on hand at today’s Port of Vancouver commission meeting, where the board is discussing whether to continue Vancouver Energy’s lease for an oil terminal site.

The crowd lined up well in advance of this morning’s meeting. There were both supporters and detractors of the project, which would build the nation’s largest oil-by-rail terminal on vacant land along the Columbia River northwest of downtown Vancouver. Vancouver Energy, a joint venture of Tesoro Corp. and Savage Cos., would receive Bakken crude oil by railroad, store it onsite, and load it onto ocean-going ships to be taken to refineries for processing.

The project has been mired in a years-long review by the state Energy Facilities Site Evaluation Council, which is expected to issue a recommendation to Gov. Jay Inslee this year on whether to grant a permit. Meanwhile, the port has been collecting rent on the land.

This morning’s crowd was split between supporters, which include labor unions, that tout the jobs the terminal would bring. Opponents worry about safety and environmental hazards, both onsite and along the railroad. As at previous hearings, the opponents are dressed in red.

The Columbian’s Dameon Pesanti is at the meeting. Follow his updates on Twitter, and check columbian.com later today and Wednesday’s print edition for full meeting coverage.