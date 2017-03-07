Weather Eye: March continues to earn its reputation as a fickle month

A A

What crazy weather we have. If it isn’t raining or hailing, it is snowing. Many folks even at sea level Monday had at least a dusting of snow at times. Heavy showers moved through Clark County late Sunday and Monday, bringing several inches of snow in the foothills to our east. Cold air aloft was brought down to the surface with the heavier showers Monday.

Several reports showed the air temperature at 45 degrees, then a period with hail dropping it into the 30s, followed by moderate to heavy snow for a short period. Across town a few miles, nothing. I believe everyone had snow on the ground or at least in the air. Even the coastal beaches got into the action. Three inches of hail fell in Chinook, and schools were delayed on the Long Beach Peninsula due to snowfall.

The good news is we’re done with the cold and snow for a while. Another system moves by just to our south, but only rain will fall in the low elevations, and more snow in the higher elevations. Unsettled weather with rain or showers is in the forecast all week.

It was fun to watch the hourly weather reports Monday. At 4 p.m., Vancouver was mostly sunny and 45 degrees. At Tacoma, it was 34 degrees and snowing. Conditions bounced all over the board like a pinball machine depending on those unseasonable showers.

As I said the other day, March is a fickle month — and for no reason at all except to give us humans something to talk about. Yep, that’s weather.

Patrick Timm is a local weather specialist. His column appears Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Reach him at http://patricktimm.com.