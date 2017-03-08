AAA: Gasoline prices notch up in March

A A

Prices for regular unleaded gasoline in Vancouver rose 2 cents since last week and 6 cents over last month to an average $2.70 per gallon, according to the latest report from AAA Oregon/Idaho.

Gas in nearby Portland amounted to $2.61 per gallon, up 4 cents from last week and 6 cents from last month.

Similarly, Washington rose 3 cents statewide to $2.79 per gallon, making it the third-most expensive state for gas prices in the country. Oregon’s gas prices rose 5 cents, to $2.61 per gallon, good for the fifth-highest gas prices in the nation.

The upward tick stems from gasoline producers switching to a costlier summer-blend gasoline and more people hitting the road.