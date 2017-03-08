All-Region girls wrestling, Abby Lees, Washougal

A A

Some would describe pinning a wrestling opponent as thrilling.

Abby Lees says it’s surreal.

“You’re down there and working your hardest,” she said. “Then with the slap of the mat it’s over. You’re just like ‘woah, I’m done!’ ”

Lees would know. The Washougal senior had one of the most dominating performances by any wrestler at the Mat Classic state championships last month.

Of her four matches, all ended in pins.

Of her four pins, all came in the first round. She spent a total of 5 minutes, 36 seconds on the mat, 24 seconds less than a single full-length match.

In winning the 235-pound state title, Lees finished an undefeated season with her second championship in her fourth trip to the state title match.

For her accomplishments, Lees is The Columbian’s All-Region girls wrestler of the year for a fourth time.

Prior to 2017, only five girls had won multiple state titles since girls joined Mat Classic in 2007. Lees is the first two-time state champ from Clark County.

She is also the first four-time state placer for Washougal, boy or girl, since the program was founded in 1966.

Despite Lees’ quiet and humble demeanor, Washougal girls wrestling coach Heather Carver calls her an epicenter of the program.

“You couldn’t pick a more foundational member,” Carver said. “Abby shows them how to focus. She shows them skills. She shows them determination. Abby is just a gamer.”

After placing second in the state as a freshman, Lees won a title the following year. But losing in the title match as a junior stoked her fire for her Mat Classic finale.

“I knew if I didn’t get it that I’d be pretty upset,” she said. “I just stayed in my corner with my music. I wasn’t going to let anybody get me out of my zone for those two days.”

Even Lees was surprised how she dominated the state’s top 235-pound wrestlers.

“I definitely did not expect that,” she said. “When you go to state, you’re expecting overtimes.”

Carver wasn’t surprised Lees carved through the Mat Classic bracket. The entire season’s training was focused on getting that state title.

“Even on those days when she came out of the wrestling room pink-cheeked, sweating and even a few tears, she is so mature that she knows why,” Carver said.

Lees isn’t sure what her competitive future holds. She’s focused on choosing a college and pursuing a psychology degree.

That career goal is a reflection of her love of wrestling, and not just the chess match that happens during each match.

“Throughout this sport, you get to know a lot of people,” Lees said. “That has helped me understand people a lot more. I want to be there for everybody else.”

Wrestling has shaped Lees into the person she is today. Lees has also shaped the Washougal wrestling program.

“She shows that it’s OK to be a strong female,” Carver said. “It’s OK to be beautiful and a competitor.

The Columbian’s All-Region girls wrestling team