Clark County council backs I-5 bridge bill

The Clark County Council on Wednesday joined the list of local governmental bodies that have lent varying degrees of support to legislation that’s intended to jumpstart the planning process for a new Interstate 5 bridge spanning the Columbia River.

At its Wednesday afternoon board time meeting, the council voted 3-2 to give its formal support to Senate Bill 5806, which passed the state Senate last month and establishes an Oregon-Washington legislative action committee that will initiate the process to replace the aging, chronically congested bridge. Most of the county’s legislative delegation backs the idea and a House companion bill passed out of the House earlier this month.

The council opted not to draft a formal resolution in support of the bill. Instead, the council has directed its lobbyist, Mike Burgess, to back the legislation in Olympia. Councilor John Blom agreed to travel to the Capitol to testify in support of it.

Councilors Jeanne Stewart and Eileen Quiring opposed backing the legislation.

“I’m not in favor of it because I think it limits it too much to the I-5 crossing, not to the entire corridor, and doesn’t give any other options,” said Quiring during the meeting.

Stewart offered no explanation for her stance, simply stating that the council had staked out its position.

Last month, the county council voted to support the House version of the legislation before reversing itself and remaining neutral after Quiring complained that the matter was brought up without sufficient notice.

On Tuesday, the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Council voted in favor of a resolution backing the legislation. In February, the Vancouver City Council voiced its support for the resolution and on Monday the Battle Ground City Council did the same.