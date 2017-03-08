Commission on Aging to focus on caregiver resources

A A

The Commission on Aging’s March meeting will focus on the programs and resources available in the community for caregivers.

The meeting is at 4:30 p.m. March 21 in the sixth-floor hearing room at the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St.

Lexie Bartunek, community services program coordinator with the Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington, will provide information on how the programs and services can make caregiving easier while respecting the family member’s independence and dignity.

The March meeting is the first of nine meetings this year focusing on supportive services, especially for people 50 and older. For a schedule of topics, visit the county’s community planning website, www.clark.wa.gov/community-planning.

The meetings will be carried live on CVTV Channel 23 and online at www.cvtv.org.