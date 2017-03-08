FBI’s Comey: ‘You’re stuck with me for another 6 1/2 years’

A A

BOSTON — FBI Director James Comey says he plans to serve his entire 10-year term, even as controversy swirls over his attempt to rebut President Donald Trump’s claim that the Obama administration tapped his phones during the election.

Comey said Wednesday during a cybersecurity conference at Boston College: “You’re stuck with me for another 6 1/2 years.” He was appointed 3 1/2 years ago by then-President Barack Obama.

After Trump recently claimed that Obama tapped his phones during last year’s election, Comey privately asked the Justice Department to dispute the allegation.

During his speech to law enforcement officials and private-sector business leaders, Comey said the FBI is renewing a focus on the challenges posed by encryption. He said there should be a balance between privacy and the FBI’s ability to lawfully access information.