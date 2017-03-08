Fines against faithless electors are upheld

A A

TACOMA — A judge has upheld $1,000 fines issued by the Washington secretary of state against three electors who broke their vote pledge and cast their vote for someone other than Democrat Hillary Clinton in December.

In an initial order filed Wednesday, Administrative Law Judge Robert C. Krabill said the secretary of state is allowed by state law to assess the civil penalties.

Krabill also said he didn’t have the authority to rule on the plaintiffs’ argument that the Constitution doesn’t give the state power to punish electors for contrary votes. He said they can argue it on appeal.

An attorney for plaintiffs Levi Guerra, Esther John and Peter Chiafolo said they anticipate appealing it.