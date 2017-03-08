Pay-equity measure passes state House

A A

OLYMPIA — The state House passed a measure that seeks to provide working women with equal pay, growth opportunities and fair treatment in the workplace.

The Democratic-controlled House passed the measure on a 61-36 vote Wednesday. The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate for consideration.

House Bill 1506 would modify the Equal Pay Act by making it unacceptable for employers to retaliate against a female employee for asking about their wages or the salary of other employees. It would also allow women to receive the same promotional opportunities as men within a company.

Advocates of the bill said that the Equal Pay Act hasn’t been updated for more than 70 years, and doesn’t push gender equality forward in the workplace. Lawmakers in the floor debate that opposed the measure said they were concerned by the broad language in the bill that could potentially lead to lawsuits.