Senate OKs bill to aid sex assault victims

OLYMPIA — The state Senate passed a measure that seeks to protect victims of sexual assault in by removing a two-year limit protection order from the existing law.

The Republican-controlled Senate passed the bill on a 43-6 vote Wednesday. A similar bill passed in the Democratic-controlled House last month.

Senate Bill 5256 would allow the courts to issue permanent protection orders for victims of sexual assault. Currently, victims of sexual assault can only be granted a protection order for up to two years, which means they must reappear in court to repetition for a new order.