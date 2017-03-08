Vancouver Public Schools seeks to reassure families

A A

Read the Letter: To read Vancouver Public Schools’ letter to students and parents, visit vansd.org/safe-schools-are-a-vps-commitment/

Vancouver Public Schools campuses are “safe and supportive” for all students, including immigrants and students of diverse backgrounds, the district formally announced in a letter to parents Wednesday.

In response to ongoing concerns about the future of migrant families under the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policies, the district released the letter to remind families that schools are obligated to provide a free public education and protect student privacy.

“We want all children and their families to know they are valued members of our culturally rich and diverse learning community,” reads the letter, signed by Superintendent Steve Webb.

District spokeswoman Pat Nuzzo said the district heard concerns from principals and teachers, as well as community members, that families are afraid of how national immigration policies could affect them. Some fear the possibility of deportation, and children have said they are worried about going home and discovering their parents are gone, Nuzzo said.

However, “all children are entitled to a free education,” she said. “All children. That’s law.”

Some students also asked that the district send a letter expressing its commitment to providing safe schools, with more than 100 Fort Vancouver High School students walking out of class Monday to march in favor of such a letter.

“We came together in a group and a decision was made that we should have some kind of communication about what the district can do,” Nuzzo said.

The Family Education Rights and Privacy Act prohibits schools from sharing information with outside parties about children’s educational records, including their migrant status. Students cannot be questioned by legal authorities without cause and their parents’ knowledge. Law enforcement officials who enter a school must provide a warrant before searching or questioning a student, Nuzzo said.

She added that the district does not and cannot track students’ migrant status.

“We can’t ask. We aren’t allowed to ask,” Nuzzo said. “Even if you look into it even more, if an employee knows, that employee is not obligated to tell.”

The letter encourages families whose students are anxious or stressed to contact their building principals so children can be connected with counselors or employees who can help them.

“Vancouver Public Schools and its employees stand together to educate the children and youth of this community,” the letter reads. “We believe that a free and appropriate education is a right for all children.”