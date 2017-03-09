Boy, 15, suspected of fatally shooting woman at Oregon home

A A

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Police say a 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting two people at an Oregon home is receiving medical treatment and will be charged in the case after he’s released.

McMinnville police Capt. Tim Symons said in a news release that officers responding to an emergency call Wednesday found 43-year-old Kimberly Lynn Forness dead inside a home. A man identified as Ron Spiker suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Police have yet to say what circumstances may have led to the shooting. Symons said the boy lived at the home with the two adults, but the three were not related.

Symons said the case is being turned over to the Yamhill County juvenile department and district attorney’s office. Police have not said why the boy needs medical care.