Deputies respond to Orchards disturbance

By Andy Matarrese, Columbian Breaking News Reporter

Published:

 

Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a call about a disturbance in the Orchards area Thursday night, where a man reportedly bashed several cars with a metal pipe.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 13400 block of Northeast 97th Street around 9 p.m., according to dispatch records.

According to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian, a man dealing with some sort of mental health problem was striking vehicles with a metal pipe, then ran away from responding police.

About an hour later, after multiple officers responded to secure the area, radio traffic indicated the man was taken into custody.

 
Community guidelines

Blogs

more