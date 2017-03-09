Deputies respond to Orchards disturbance

A A

Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a call about a disturbance in the Orchards area Thursday night, where a man reportedly bashed several cars with a metal pipe.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 13400 block of Northeast 97th Street around 9 p.m., according to dispatch records.

According to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian, a man dealing with some sort of mental health problem was striking vehicles with a metal pipe, then ran away from responding police.

About an hour later, after multiple officers responded to secure the area, radio traffic indicated the man was taken into custody.