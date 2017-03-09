Poisonous device targeting coyotes kills wolf

A A

An adult male wolf from a pack in Wallowa County died Sunday when it was poisoned by a device that federal wildlife control agents had placed on private land to kill coyotes that might threaten livestock.

The wolf, designated OR-48, is part of the Shamrock pack, which was designated in 2016, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Agents from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services agency, whose duties include killing coyotes and other predators, were using M-44s, spring-loaded devices that are designed to attract coyotes by means of a bait or scent, and then propel a dose of poisonous cyanide powder into the animal’s face.

“The death of this wolf shows the risk involved when wolves are in areas where Wildlife Services conducts these types of operations,” Doug Cottam, ODFW Wildlife Division administrator, said in a press release.

“This is a situation we take seriously and we’ll be working with Wildlife Services with the goal of preventing it from happening again.”

ODFW spokesman Rick Hargraves said on Thursday that as far as agency officials know, Sunday’s incident was the first in which an Oregon wolf was killed by an M-44 device.

He declined to say where in Wallowa County the wolf was killed.

ODFW officials had fitted a tracking collar on wolf OR-48 on Feb. 10 at Zumwalt Prairie northeast of Enterprise, said Mike Hansen, assistant biologist at ODFW’s Enterprise office.

The wolf weighed more than 100 pounds, and biologists estimated the animal was almost 2 years old. The wolf is not the breeding male for the Shamrock pack, according to ODFW.

After being collared, OR-48 started traveling around the region, away from his home territory, which is northwest of Oregon Highway 3. The collar indicated the wolf roamed as far as the Halfway area before heading back north as of Sunday, when the wolf died.

ODFW and Wildlife Services are evaluating the incident and discussing how to prevent unintentional capture or take of wolves while addressing livestock damage problems.