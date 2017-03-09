Police, FBI seek help in shooting of Sikh man

A A

Kent – Police and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in the shooting of a Sikh man in suburban Seattle who said a man shot him in the arm and told him to go back to his country.

Authorities said Thursday they need the public’s assistance to help solve the crime. Police are offering a $6,000 reward and have set up a phone line for tips: 253-856-5808.

Kent Police Cmdr. Jarod Kasner said they have not had a similar situation or reports of any similar incidents.

Police and the FBI have not identified a suspect but describe him as a 6-foot-tall white man with a medium build, dark clothing and a mask covering the lower part of his face.

A suspect sketch shows the man with thick, dark eyebrows and brown eyes.

Authorities are investigating the incident last week as a hate crime.