Residents back village for homeless women

Portland – Portland residents are in favor of building a village of tiny houses for homeless women.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the Kenton neighborhood voted 178 to 75 in favor of the collection of 14 houses, marking the first round of approval for the project. The community would have of a number of 8-by-12-feet sleeping pods with storage space.

The pilot program would form a community with shared restrooms, common space and a garden. Mayor Ted Wheeler is promoting the housing community as a better alternative to tent villages or people sleeping on the street.

Supporters say it would function like a homeless shelter, with outreach workers and social service agencies visiting to help residents find access to health care, financial services and permanent housing.