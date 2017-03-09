Suspects in Battle Ground Wal-Mart theft identified

A A

Thanks to tips from the public, investigators with the Battle Ground Police Department have identified the three male suspects sought in an alcohol theft and reported assault earlier this week at the Battle Ground Wal-Mart.

The department shared surveillance images of the three after they reportedly stole alcohol from the Wal-Mart and assaulted a store employee who confronted them as they left Monday night.

The department said Thursday that officers were still investigating and had yet to recommend any charges.