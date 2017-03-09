Trump administration delays, appeals climate lawsuit

A A

A groundbreaking climate lawsuit, brought against the federal government by 21 children and filed in Oregon, has been hailed by environmentalists as a bold new strategy to press for climate action in the United States. But the Trump administration, which has pledged to undo Barack Obama’s climate regulations, is doing its best to make sure the case doesn’t get far.

The Trump administration this week filed a motion to overturn a ruling by a federal judge in November that cleared the lawsuit for trial — and filed a motion to delay trial preparation until that appeal is considered.

The lawsuit argues the federal government has violated the constitutional right of the 21 plaintiffs to a healthy climate system.

Environmental groups say the case could force even a reluctant government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and take other measures to counter warming.

“It would be huge,” said Pat Gallagher, legal director at the Sierra Club. “It would upend climate litigation, climate law, as we know it.”

The lawsuit was filed during the Obama administration. The 21 plaintiffs, now between the ages of 9 and 20, claim the federal government has engaged in activity that promotes fossil fuel production and greenhouse gas emissions, thereby worsening climate change.