Amazon shuts down online cable store after a year

SEATTLE – Amazon.com has cut the cord on a cable store it launched last year on its site.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant wouldn’t disclose why it terminated the project, which seemed designed to connect cable companies with a new generation of shoppers used to the seamlessness of online shopping.

But clearly the experiment didn’t take off as expected, perhaps a sign that marrying old media and new is harder than it looks.

“Amazon is constantly testing and launching new offerings to innovate on behalf of customers,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “At this time, we have decided to discontinue the Amazon Cable Store.”