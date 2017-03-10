Body found in Burnt Bridge Creek, police investigate

A A

Authorities are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning in the Burnt Bridge Creek.

Police and fire personnel were dispatched to Vancouver Granite Works, 6008 E. 18th St., just about 11 a.m. Thursday what was reported as a drowning.

A body was found in the creek, but police are waiting for a ruling by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office before knowing what kind of investigation they have, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

The medical examiner’s office is working to confirm the identity of the deceased person and the cause and manner of death.