Body found in Vancouver home after burglary in progress call

A person was found deceased after Vancouver police were called to a Bagley Downs residence for a reported burglary in progress.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2900 block of General Anderson Avenue for a report of a burglary in progress at a12:25 a.m., according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Arriving officers found a person face down on the apartment floor and apparently unconscious and not breathing, the agency said.

Officers immediately began CPR and applied an automated external defibrillator. Fire and medical personnel arrived and took over life-saving efforts, but the person was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

Further information about what transpired was not immediately available. Detectives with the agency’s major crimes unit are investigating.

The name of the deceased person is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.