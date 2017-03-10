Columbia Machine subsidiary names president

A A

VANCOUVER – A subsidiary of Vancouver-based concrete products company Columbia Machine Inc. has named its new president.

Ramesh Babbar will oversee Columbia Machine Engineering Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary specializing in concrete products in India and other countries in Asia and Africa, its parent company said.

Babbar holds degrees in mechanical engineering and business management and has worked for several companies in related industries.

“Ramesh’s experience leading world-class manufacturing facilities and his focus on quality and lean (production) will fit our growth plans very well,” said Rick Goode, CEO of Columbia Machine, in a statement.

Columbia Machine, founded in 1937, is a privately held company based in Vancouver. Including all its subsidiaries, the company said it conducts business in more than 100 countries.