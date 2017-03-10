Early morning fire displaces Vancouver resident, kills dog

A A

A fire heavily damaged a home in Vancouver’s Edgewood Park neighborhood, displacing one person and killing a dog.

Firefighters were called to the house, 606 Beech Street, at 2:42 a.m., and found flames coming from the front side of the single-story ranch-style house, Vancouver Fire Department spokesman Raymond Egan said.

The homeowner got himself out of the house, he said.

Crews attacked the blaze from outside and brought the flames under control within 10 to 15 minutes, Egan said.

A dog, a mix between a pit bull and a beagle, died in the fire, Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli said.

The owner and only occupant of the home was displaced, but volunteers with the American Red Cross responded and assisted with immediate needs such as temporary housing, food, clothing, comfort kits and information about recovery services.

The blaze caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, Scarpelli said. The cause of the fire, however, remains under investigation.