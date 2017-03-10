High school baseball teams glad to finally get outside

A A

PORTLAND — Don’t tell the Union Titans this did not count. Don’t tell the Mountain View Thunder. Don’t tell the Prairie Falcons.

They were playing baseball Friday — even if it was just a jamboree — and that counts for something. Especially this month.

Of course, athletes in spring sports are accustomed to dealing with rain. They have to be ready to adjust. But this has been an unusually tough start to the campaign.

“It’s been more than I can remember,” Union coach Ben McGrew said of the rain during the two weeks when teams must get in 10 practices — inside or outside — before playing games.

“Worst I’ve seen for a long, long time,” Prairie coach Mark Ripley added.

“It’s been bad,” Mountain View coach Aaron Coiteux said. “Just seems like it’s never ending.”

Mountain View has only been outside for two days. Union has been indoors for most of the first two weeks, too. Except that day the Titans played baseball on the tennis courts.

For Prairie, well, they Falcons are either tough or crazy — you decide. They practiced outside every day, laughing at Mother Nature.

Friday, though, was special. No rain. Even some sun. On a near-perfect field.

Union, Mountain View and Prairie played got together for a few three-inning games, round-robin style, at Concordia University’s all-turf baseball stadium.

“It’s been too long,” Prairie senior Greg Bernash said of just being in uniform, competing against another team. “We haven’t seen live pitching in a long time. Nice to actually get some live pitching.”

Lucas Gregory, a senior at Mountain View, said his team has a lot of young players, so an exhibition can only help once the games count in the standings.

“Good to get guys out, to get some exposure, get some live innings,” Gregory said. “Get the butterflies out of the way.”

Union senior Jimmy Borzone called it “different,” the idea of playing two three-inning games.

“But it’s also super exciting because we are finally out here,” Borzone added. “Just means one more day closer to the season actually starting.”

Union is scheduled to play a game Saturday. Weather permitting, of course. A few other teams hope to play this weekend, too. And next week, it’s on just about everywhere. Baseball and softball. Girls tennis and girls golf. Boys soccer. Track and field.

It’s spring.

The athletes hope there are more days like Friday than most of the days that preceded Friday since practice started.