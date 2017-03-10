Man gets 1 year in jail for 9th drunken driving offense

A A

PORTLAND — A 56-year-old man who racked up his ninth conviction for drunken driving has been sentenced to one year in jail.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Cary Dean Devore was sentenced Thursday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Judge Judith Matarazzo said the jail sentence will allow Devore to enter a drunken driving intensive supervision program which requires him to stay sober and stick with treatment to avoid going to prison.

Deputy District Attorney Mike Botthof had argued for prison time, citing community safety.

Devore’s history of driving-under-the-influence convictions stretches back to 1980, when he was 19.

His latest arrest was in October when his blood alcohol content was .28 percent, 2 1/2 times the legal limit of .08 percent for driving.

Devore said in court he has devoted himself to treatment this time.