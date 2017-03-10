Rollover crash causes traffic nightmare on northbound I-205 bridge

A A

One lane has reopened following a rollover crash on Interstate 205 northbound at the Glenn Jackson Bridge, about a mile north of Portland.

Three northbound lanes remain closed north of Government Island. Traffic is now getting by in the right lane, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Motorists should expect a two-hour or more delay.

Crews are working to clear the road and will open additional lanes as soon as it’s safe to do so. It is not expected to be a lengthy closure, according to ODOT.

The crash was reported shortly after 7:05 p.m. Six vehicles were reportedly involved. Three vehicles were rear-ended and a truck was on its side, according to radio traffic monitored at The Columbian. No injuries were reported over the scanner.

First responders from both Vancouver and Portland arrived at the scene, though some had trouble getting there because of the traffic. Two tow trucks were requested, one for the rolled truck and for one other vehicle. Vehicle descriptions were not immediately available.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were responding to the scene.