Starbucks rolls out ‘barrel-aged’ coffee

There’s barrel-aged whiskey, beer, vinegar and syrup.

Is barrel-aged coffee the next big thing?

Barrel-aged coffee, in which green, unroasted coffee beans are placed in barrels that previously held whiskey, bourbon or other alcohols in order to absorb their flavor, has been catching on.

Now Starbucks is hopping on board, serving a couple of barrel-aged coffee drinks at its Roastery on Capitol Hill.

For a limited time, and only at its Seattle Roastery, Starbucks is serving Whiskey Barrel Aged Sulawesi in drinks including the Barrel Aged Cold Brew and the hot Barrel Aged Con Crema. Both are served with vanilla syrup.

The barrel-aged coffee is made by putting green Reserve Sulawesi beans into freshly emptied American Oak-Aged Whiskey Barrels from Woodinville Whiskey, Co., and letting them absorb the whiskey flavor for a few weeks. During that time, they’re hand-rotated frequently so all the coffee comes into contact with the oak barrel, the company said.

The beans are then roasted, which burns off the alcohol although the aroma and flavor of whiskey still come through.

Prices for the Barrel-Aged Cold Brew and Con Crema are $10 each for an 8-ounce serving. The whole bean coffee is also available for purchase.