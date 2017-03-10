Vandals spray-paint Seattle synagogue with anti-Semitic graffiti

A A

SEATTLE — Police said a Seattle synagogue in the Capitol Hill neighborhood was vandalized with anti-Semitic Holocaust-denying graffiti.

The Seattle Times reports a police officer discovered the spray-painted message Friday morning on an exterior wall of Temple De Hirsch Sinai.

Rabbi Daniel Weiner said the message reads “The Holocaust is fake history.” The “s” characters in the graffiti are dollar signs.

Weiner said it “really is a toxic mix of Holocaust denial, the stereotypical charge that Jews are obsessed with money, and the notion coming from the administration that all facts are fungible, fake facts, fake history.”

Weiner said for a time Friday a bed sheet saying “Love Wins” was hung over the graffiti.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Gov. Jay Inslee said Friday that he that he continues to stand with the Jewish community as he has stood with all Washingtonians.