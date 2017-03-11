As incivility hits new depths, many work to combat it

A A

NEW YORK — In state capitals, lawmakers attend workshops on how to avoid demonizing their opponents. On a college campus, students re-enact hard-fought debates that led to great compromises at the country’s founding. Even a summer camp is aiming to give children the tools to show respect in the face of disagreement.

Americans alarmed and disheartened by a coarsened culture and incivility in politics are fighting back with a range of initiatives around the U.S. to restore some semblance of decorum.

“It’s incumbent on us to be the adults who push back against what we’re getting in the popular culture and the political rhetoric,” said Mary Evins, who directs the American Democracy Project for Civil Learning at Middle Tennessee State University. That’s where students have staged classroom role-plays of compromises from the 1787 Constitutional Convention, assuming the parts of the Founding Fathers to act out the give-and-take required to reach agreement on crucial but difficult decisions, such as how large and small states would share power.

“There’s so many people with a difference of opinion,” said Brendon Holloway, who participated in various Democracy Project initiatives at Middle Tennessee State, including voting drives. “It’s really important to bridge the gap.”

The school is training faculty to incorporate civic learning across disciplines, holding a lecture series on rhetoric, and hosting former members of Congress to talk about respectful dialogue. Evins said it’s all part of addressing not just college and career, but citizenship.

“If we do not address that third C, then we have shamed ourselves,” she said. “We have walked away.”

Even as polls find Americans say a civil tone in candidates is an important factor in how they vote, surveys have also shown people more accepting of personal attacks in politics. A poll by Zogby commissioned by Allegheny College in October found in the six years since its previous survey, significantly more people viewed it as acceptable to interrupt, shout over, belittle, insult, personally attack, or question the patriotism of those with differing opinions. Respondents also have grown more accepting of commenting on another’s sexual orientation, race or ethnicity.

Fewer people even believe elected officials should pursue friendships with members of other parties: 56 percent in the more recent survey compared with 85 percent in 2010.