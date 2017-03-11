Hit the road for spring music festivals

A A

While most travelers can’t help but imagine summer when they think music festivals, there are actually countless celebrations of music, film and art set to take place ahead of the summer solstice.

Of course, the South by Southwest Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas, is undoubtedly the most notable of those events, but if you’re looking for a slightly easier ticket to snag, check out one of these underrated spring music festivals that are right around the corner.

• Treefort Music Festival

Where: Boise, Idaho.

When: March 22 to 26.

The Treefort Music Festival has something for everyone. There’s lots of music, of course, but also movies, comedy shows, yoga parties and food and beer. There’s even a Kidfort to keep the little ones entertained.

In addition to gorgeous scenery, Boise is home to a variety of natural attractions and parks that will just be beginning to warm up in late March.

• Big Ears 2017

Where: Knoxville, Tenn.

When: March 23 to 26.

Whether a fan of original music or film, Tennessee’s Big Ears festival is the place to be in late March. Taking place in historic downtown Knoxville, this annual tradition features a slew of stellar bands, brilliant composers and a plethora of unique artists.

While Knoxville may take a backseat to Nashville, there’s a lot to love about it, including Market Square and a wide range of historic sites.

This year’s lineup includes Wilco and the American debut performance of the Gavin Bryars Ensemble performing “The Sinking of the Titanic.”

• Savannah Music Festival

Where: Savannah, Ga.

When: March 23 to April 8.

Six hours southeast of Knoxville is where you’ll find Georgia’s Savannah Music Festival, the state’s largest musical arts event. Whether going for the duration or just an extended weekend, you won’t be disappointed.

This year’s two-week celebration of music and art includes rock band The Avett Brothers and a long list of talent.

• New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Where: New Orleans.

When: April 28 to May 7.

Although certainly more renowned than some of the aforementioned festivals, the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival can still be considered a must-see event. This year’s headliners includes Tom Petty.