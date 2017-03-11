Morning Press: Washougal grandmother killed; Vancouver students march; ‘Ninja Warrior’

A A

What’s on tap for this weekend’s weather? Check our local weather coverage.

In case you missed them, here are some of the top stories of the week:

A man accused of killing his 78-year-old grandmother told police that he was angry with her for chastising him about leaving a light on in the house, court records show.

Benjamin W. Walker appeared Tuesday morning in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree murder in the slaying of Joan Walker early Monday morning at their Washougal home. The 27-year-old man turned himself in at the Washougal Police Department afterward.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Abbie Bartlett told the court that Benjamin Walker — who appeared wearing a suicide-prevention smock — “brutally” killed his grandmother and has shown no remorse. She asked Judge Scott Collier to set Walker’s bail at $1 million, which he did.

A man who’s accused of grabbing a child at an area hospital and refusing to let him go told Clark County sheriff’s deputies that he thought the boy was his son, court records show.

Clayton G. Closser, 37, of Lyle appeared Wednesday in Superior Court on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment stemming from the Monday night incident at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center. He had cuts to his face and a black, swollen left eye. It’s unclear how or when Closser suffered the injuries.

A vocal crowd of more than 100 students walked out of Vancouver school district campuses on Monday, marching down Fourth Plain Boulevard and through downtown Vancouver to demonstrate in solidarity with minority students and immigrants.

The shouting crowd of students, most of whom were from Fort Vancouver High School Center for International Studies, left class early afternoon to protest the Trump administration’s rhetoric and actions on immigration and admittance of refugees to the United States. The march began just hours after President Donald Trump signed a new version of an executive order suspending visitors or immigrants from six predominantly Muslim countries. The order also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

Ben Spinney had his heart set on being the next American Ninja Warrior. And as a 21-year-old with what amounts to half of a heart, his story won him a spot on the popular obstacle-course competition series.

But, in a cruel twist, his congenital heart defect is also what derailed his plans just days before the Vancouver man and his parents were set to fly to Los Angeles.

While watching “American Ninja Warrior” about a year and a half ago, Ben made it his mission to get on the show. His cardiologist gave him the OK, and Ben sent in his audition tape.

Ben Spinney was training to appear on ‘American Ninja Warrior’ until a heart defect dashed his dream

Southwest Washington lawmakers are determined to prove to their counterparts in Oregon that they are ready to revive conversations about a replacing the Interstate 5 Bridge.

“The Columbia River Crossing (project) is dead. The federal money is gone, but we still need a bridge,” Rep. Sharon Wylie, D-Vancouver, said on the House floor of the Legislature on Monday afternoon. Later, she added, “Oregon has been waiting for a serious signal, that’s why this project is designated as statewide significance. It’s terminology that makes sense to them. It’s terminology they use.”