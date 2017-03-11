Vancouver man appears in court in disturbance

A A

A Vancouver man who allegedly smashed several cars with a metal pipe in the Orchards area made a first appearance Friday in Clark County Superior Court.

Huvaldo E. Blancas, 40, appeared on suspicion of two counts of first-degree malicious mischief stemming from the Thursday night disturbance.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in the 13400 block of Northeast 97th Street in Vancouver for a man who was outside the home hitting all of the cars in the driveway, according to a probable cause affidavit.

All three vehicles had their windows smashed out, deputies said, and broken glass was spread across the driveway. The vehicles also had several dents in the doors and quarter panels, the affidavit states.

A resident, Maria Blancas, said her son Huvaldo Blancas became upset and started damaging the cars. He used a landscaping tool that she described as a metal pipe to strike the vehicles “as hard as he could,” court records said. Blancas’ brother, Arturo, said he also tried stabbing the doors of each car, according to court documents.

On Friday, Judge Scott Collier set Blancas’ bail at $30,000.

He will retain his own attorney. Blancas will be arraigned March 17, court records show.