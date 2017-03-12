CEOs lobby Republicans over border-adjusted tax

A A

Washington – Retail executives are returning to Washington in their latest bid to fight the border-adjusted tax proposal, aiming to turn more Republican lawmakers against House Speaker Paul Ryan’s plan.

Four industry executives are scheduled to meet with Republicans in the House and Senate on Wednesday, including Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas and Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado. Business leaders from Ikea Group, Dollar General Corp., Petco Animal Supplies Inc. and Michaels Cos. will discuss the tax proposal, which they argue will raise prices for consumers.

“Comprehensive tax reform benefits retailers and consumers alike, but including a harmful border-adjustable tax is no way to achieve it,” said Christin Fernandez, a spokeswoman for the Retail Industry Leaders Association.

The border-adjusted tax has pitted industry giants against one another, with retailers on one side and exporters on the other.