Check It Out: Spine-tinglingly good reads for back health

The word “back” has been on my mind a lot this past week. For one thing, I feel like the weather is falling “back” into a winter pattern instead of “springing” forward. I’m done with winter. DONE. But the main reason “back” is to the forefront of my thoughts right now (ha, ha) is because I recently spent several days gripped by back spasms. I’ve had cramps in my legs and feet before, but now I know what a charley horse in the back is like. In one word? Excruciating. Fortunately, massage therapy and chiropractic visits have greatly reduced the pain. But, being a librarian, I naturally want to seek out information about the cause and treatment of back pain. Guess what? The library is a great resource — again! If this topic interests you, too, you’ll find many books and DVDs about back exercises, backache treatment, and the general care and well-being of a healthy back.

Knowing that back issues are a common problem for many of us, I decided to devote this column to the spine and all that works with — or against (grrr) — the backbone. By the way, National Spinal Health month takes place in October (and pay special attention to Oct. 16, which is designated as World Spine Day), so get on track to improve your posture and strengthen your back in advance of a spine-tingling autumn. That’s spine-tingling in a good way. No ghosts or back spasms allowed.

• “3 Weeks to a Better Back: Solutions for Healing the Structural, Nutritional, and Emotional Causes of Back Pain,” by Todd Sinett.

• “Cure Back Pain: 80 Personalized Easy Exercises for Spinal Training to Improve Posture, Eliminate Tension, & Reduce Stress,” by Jean-Francois Harvey.

• “Deskbound: Standing Up to a Sitting World,” by Kelly Starrett.

• “Heal Your Back: Your Complete Prescription for Preventing, Treating, and Eliminating Back Pain,” by David G. Borenstein.

• “Heal Your Posture: A 7-Week Workshop with Mary Bond,” DVD directed by Ian Campbell.

• “Healthy Back Anatomy: A Chiropractor’s Guide to a Pain-Free Back,” by Philip Striano.

• “Lower Back Pain: A Guide to Relief,” DVD distributed by Film Ideas.

• “Natural Posture for Pain-Free Living: The Practice of Mindful Alignment,” by Kathleen Porter.

• “Yoga Therapy for Back Pain,” (DVD) instructor Emily Kligerman.

Jan Johnston is the collection development coordinator for the Fort Vancouver Regional Library District. Email her at readingforfun@fvrl.org.