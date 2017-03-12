Fire damages shop north of La Center

A A

A Sunday morning fire heavily damaged a home workshop north of La Center Sunday morning, but firefighters were able to save the upstairs living space.

Clark County Fire & Rescue was called to 34812 N.W. Pacific Highway at 9:25 a.m. after a neighbor noticed the ground-floor shop was on fire. A man was at home in the living quarters upstairs, but had yet to notice the fire, said Battalion Chief Tim Dawdy. He got out of the home safely after his neighbor sounded the alarm.

Firefighters arrived to find flames engulfing part of the shop, but were able to knock it down quickly with water. The fire damage was limited to the shop; the residence has some smoke damage but is still habitable, Dawdy said.

Three fire engines, a ladder truck, two water tenders and three chiefs responded to the fire.

Curtis Eavenson of the Clark County Fire Marshal’s office responded to investigate the cause of the fire and estimate the dollar loss.

Dawdy said it’s important to check your home’s smoke detectors to make sure they work.