Former Port of Portland director dies at 91

Portland – Lloyd Anderson, the Port of Portland executive director from 1974 through 1987, died Thursday. He was 91.

Anderson also served from 1969 to 1974 on the Portland City Council, where he oversaw public works. For five years before that, he was the Portland regional manager for CH2M-Hill, the multi-national consulting firm. There have been five Port executive directors since the agency was combined with city’s Commission of Public Docks in 1970, port executive director Bill Wyatt said Saturday. Anderson was the second director under the new structure.

He lived for decades on a houseboat on the Willamette River near Sellwood with his wife, Pauline Anderson.