One year later: Hope in housing the homeless

Lincoln Place by the numbers • 285 calls for emergency service placed at Lincoln Place since March 1, 2016. • 76 percent retention rate. • 30 units. • 29 residents. • 22 residents have income. • 11 residents have lived there for one year. • 10 residents are clients of Community Services Northwest. • 7 people have moved out since it opened. • $6 million to construct. • 3 stories tall.

Ronda McDeavitt was homeless off and on for 17 years, addicted to methamphetamine and bad relationships. That changed when she moved to Lincoln Place.

“At first I thought ‘How can I be here?’ ” McDeavitt said. “I really was not grateful when I was here at first.”

The 49-year-old has come to appreciate people such as Tess Strickland, a client support specialist with Share, who help her navigate living in her micro-studio apartment.

“I used to yell at her all the time. I used to tell her I hated this place,” she said.

“We’re at a much better level now, aren’t we, Ronda?” Strickland said.

It’s been a year since homeless people began moving into Lincoln Place, a 30-unit apartment complex on the west edge of downtown Vancouver.

Lincoln Place is Clark County’s first Housing First or “wet housing” complex, where tenants do not have to address mental health or addiction issues before getting housing. Once they move in, services are available and encouraged but not forced.

Eleven residents have lived at the permanent supportive housing complex for a year. Meanwhile, seven people have moved out of Lincoln Place.

And, in the last year, another similarly-run facility for homeless veterans called Freedom’s Path opened on Vancouver’s Veterans Affairs campus. The VA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development tout Housing First as a best practice for solving homelessness: Addressing illnesses is easier and more successful if people are first given stable housing.

“As it’s difficult and challenging for us individually to make changes, it’s even more challenging for people who haven’t had the safety of housing,” said Olivia Resnick, director of Share’s Housing First program. “So, we take baby steps. Progress will be made. People just need to be patient.”

Tenants’ successes aren’t always linear. There are good and bad days. They take baby steps.

“Their housing has almost been a new crisis for them because they don’t know how to live independently,” said Andre Stickney with Community Services Northwest, a mental health and substance abuse treatment provider with 10 clients at Lincoln Place.

All of the agencies running Lincoln Place have learned and adapted over the last year, trying to fine tune the way it works, though the complex may never run smoothly.

“Realistically, if every day is calm and peaceful, maybe we don’t have the right people living there,” said Amy Reynolds, deputy director of Share. “People live there because they have a lot of challenges.”

The nonprofit homeless service provider does case management while Key Property Services manages the building and Community Services Northwest offers counseling. Vancouver Housing Authority owns the property.

Neighborhood’s view

Tenants pay one-third of their income toward rent, which is $0 in some cases. The first year of running Lincoln Place cost $290,000, about $30,000 more than estimated due to increased staff, Reynolds said. It’s deeply subsidized with funding coming from the housing authority, the county and Share.

Unlike other apartment complexes, people have to be invited to live at Lincoln Place. It was an invitation that Carol Vos was overjoyed to get.

“I couldn’t wait to move in. It was a roof over my head,” the 66-year-old said, her voice cracking. “I have a home. I don’t have to sleep on the streets. I don’t have to sleep in a tent. If I want to go to church I can. I can still call the person that saved me from the street. I have friends.”

The Council for the Homeless estimates there are 323 chronically homeless people in Clark County waiting to get housing. By serving 30 residents, Lincoln Place takes on a small slice of the need.

From the south-facing windows of Lincoln Place is a view of encampments lining the streets next to Share House, a men’s homeless shelter. Tarps, tents and rundown houses contrast with the modern-looking Lincoln Place.

Ben Grobe-Heintz, who lives a few blocks away from Lincoln Place, thinks the homeless people around Share House are counterproductive to progress Lincoln Place residents are trying to make.

“I think that a lot of people are questioning whether that was the right location for a Housing First facility,” he said. “I would like to see more accountability and statistics.”

Dan Mitchell, who also lives nearby, said in an email: “The city must provide a safe living and working space for everyone in the neighborhood. The city has failed dramatically there.”

Police response

Neighborhood Police Officer Tyler Chavers said police more often tend to issues at the tent city than Lincoln Place. In about the last year, 285 calls have been placed at 1351 W. Lincoln Ave., according to Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency dispatch logs.

Chavers said many emergency calls placed at Lincoln Place turn out differently than they first appear. A reported theft was actually a tenant’s paranoia telling them that a crime had occurred when in reality nothing had happened.

“What I learned was having a place that’s stable in their life makes it a lot easier to build the rapport and trust with folks, so we can get compliance,” he said.

Many people Chavers used to frequently contact dropped off his radar once they became housed. Removing 30 people from the street makes an impact, even if that impact is not easy to define or see, he said.

“How do you know the hole is in the doughnut? We don’t know. We can’t see it. We can’t feel it. It doesn’t exist, right? … We only know it’s there because of everything around it,” he said. “Things are slowly, ever so slowly turning around.”

A study out of San Francisco concluded that most adults who entered permanent supportive housing benefited from being housed, and the city saw greater cost reductions over time. There isn’t a price tag yet for the amount of savings Lincoln Place has provided to taxpayers, who would otherwise foot the bill for emergency services. But, Reynolds said that Share and Vancouver Housing Authority are working together to try to calculate dollars not spent by comparing residents’ past hospitalization and jail records before they moved into Lincoln Place and after.

A chronically homeless person costs taxpayers $30,000 to $50,000 per year while putting that person in supportive housing costs an estimated $20,000 annually, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

Even if leaving somebody on the street costs the same amount as housing them, Chavers said, “Which one is healthier on your community?”

Challenges

Managing and maintaining the three-story building is a challenge, said Key Property Services’ president Eric Johnson. It means balancing the interests of Share’s case managers and Key Property’s duty to protect the $6 million building. Residents are rough on it. One room is being repaired so that someone can move into it.

“You’ve taken 30 folks off the streets and put them into housing, which they’re not used to,” Johnson said. “It’s flipped our policy manuals upside-down.”

Sometimes what’s best for the building is not what’s best for tenants, he said. A Jan. 21 fire in a third-floor unit scorched some drywall, and dealing with the water damage has been an ongoing process. The sprinkler system apparently works well, as do the floor drains. When a tenant brought a kiddie-sized pool into their apartment, the water was squeegeed down the drain.

When designing Lincoln Place, a lot was gleaned from Bud Clark Commons in Portland and Seattle’s Downtown Emergency Service Center. Now, Lincoln Place has its own lessons to pass onto to other cities trying to build a Housing First facility. Johnson would recommend that residential units not be built on the ground floor of any Housing First facility because people have tried to bring things — people, drugs, whatever — through the windows.

In this kind of facility, there’s always room, or really a need, for improvement, he said. Since Lincoln Place was built, door locks were changed from high-tech key fobs to regular keys. An intercom system was added so that residents can have more instant communication with staff and alert somebody when they’re in crisis. Key Property Services no longer posts paper notices on a tenant’s door without consulting with case managers first.

The guest policy continues to be modified. Some guests can advocate for tenants, and relationships with family members can be rekindled. But tenants who are vulnerable may have trouble setting boundaries with guests, and that’s where staff can intervene.

“I’ve known numerous clients who’ve said ‘Hey, so-and-so won’t leave me alone.’ I just tell the staff and they kick them out,” Stickney said. “That has been a huge support in just decreasing the amount of abuse that can often happen with this population.”

Not a panacea

Though Lincoln Place is designed as low-barrier housing and the first step toward exiting homelessness, it doesn’t always work. The tenant retention rate is 76 percent. While that exceeded set performance measures, Share looks to improve it.

So far, seven people have moved out: One person was evicted, one chose to leave and the rest had behavioral issues and were asked to leave without being formally evicted.

Lincoln Place didn’t work for Kedrik Thomas. Thomas, who’s also been in the court system under the last name Thomas-Lukehart, moved into a third-floor room in March 2016. He struggles with schizoaffective disorder, which shares symptoms with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder such as hallucinations, delusions and mania. His mother, Rhonda Bartley, said he started off on the wrong foot with people who work there.

It began when the 28-year-old didn’t want one of the televisions that were being given to residents, Bartley said. When he wasn’t in his room, the television was installed. Thomas, who believed people could spy on him through the television, tore it down, damaging the room in the process.

The catalyzing incident happened on Nov. 1 when a Share case manager and an employee with Key Property Services went to do a room check. They knocked several times, announced that they would enter his room and unlocked the door, according to Share’s incident report filed with Clark County Superior Court.

Thomas charged the door and slammed it shut, hitting the case manager in the head with the door, the report said. When they tried to explain that they didn’t mean to startle him, Thomas rambled something about “filming us with cameras” and said that he would hurt anyone who attempted to come into his room again.

Thomas was later given a three-day notice to vacant his apartment but didn’t move out, and an attempt to hold a meeting where Thomas would apologize didn’t work out. Key Property Services began the formal eviction process through the court system.

Since leaving Lincoln Place, Thomas has bounced from homelessness to hospitals to jails. He was held at the Clark County Jail twice for a total of 31 days through mid-January. Then, he went to the Multnomah County Jail between Feb. 3 and Feb. 23. He was transferred to the Clackamas County Jail, where he remains today.

“I’d say (Lincoln Place) was overly structured,” Thomas said during a phone call from jail. “They were always knocking on our doors. I felt shamed for being homeless.”

While having his own place was nice, he acknowledged that he struggled. Interacting with the staff was difficult, as was determining boundaries with other tenants and figuring out just what kind of facility Lincoln Place was meant to be. He often didn’t lock his door and said he had belongings taken. He was confused by the eviction process.

“I truly believed I would always have this place,” he said. “I want to live there again someday. I hope it’s a possibility.”