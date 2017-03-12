Protecting climate data growing concern

A A

SAN DIEGO — The University of California, San Diego, may accelerate plans to preserve its climate data because of growing concerns among faculty members that the Trump administration could interfere with their work.

School officials plan to discuss what they should do during a March 21 meeting at the school’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, whose research has been used for decades to shape climate agreements.

The ideas include real-time storage and protection of data that Scripps collects around the world.

The situation at UC San Diego resembles efforts by scientists, librarians, environmental activists and others across the country to preserve climate data housed at colleges and on government websites.

Representatives of the University of Michigan and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said they’re worried that President Donald Trump and his administration could suppress information that is central to policy discussions, international treaties and business regulations.

In the past two months, the Trump administration has scrubbed mentions of climate change from several White House webpages.

It also has removed a variety of data from federal websites, making them available only through special requests. And it’s aiming to impose double-digit cuts to agencies with deep involvement in climate science.

There’s no evidence that Trump and his assistants have destroyed any climate data, and they haven’t indicated any intention to do so.

The situation reflects how politicized climate-change discussions have become. As Trump uses his high profile to criticize the scientific community’s main findings on climate change, researchers increasingly ponder worst-case actions by his administration.

‘Expensive hoax’

The president has repeatedly denied the existence of global warming or cast doubt on it. He has called climate change an “expensive hoax” and said, “I am not a great believer in man-made climate change.”

Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, the federal government’s leading enforcer on climate-change issues, said last week that he doesn’t believe carbon dioxide is a “primary contributor” to climate change.

The same remarks are fueling anxiety in research labs and stoking interest in political protests, including the March for Science, which is set to be held in Washington and other locations on April 22, Earth Day.

Issue not new

Margaret Leinen, the director of Scripps, said it would be “incorrect to say that this effort began with a reaction to concerns about the new presidency. Concerns about this presidency amplified concerns already present about stewardship of the rich data legacy that our focus on observing the planet has left us.”

Scripps has been a world leader on studying climate change since the 1950s, when Charles David Keeling began taking daily measurements of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

His data became known as the Keeling Curve because it showed the buildup of carbon dioxide over time. That body of work helped lead to a consensus among most scientists that the rise in carbon dioxide is a primary factor in man-made global warming.

Keeling’s findings and other landmark discoveries by Scripps helped to shape the 1987 Montreal Protocol, meant to repair damage to Earth’s ozone layer, and the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.