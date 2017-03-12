Top Dogs: Gonzaga gets No. 1 seed in West

A A

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The West Region of the NCAA Tournament has a decidedly Western feel for a change.

Led by West Coast Conference champion Gonzaga and Pac-12 tournament winner Arizona, the top two teams in the West Region are actually from the Western part of the United States for the first time in 26 years.

The selection committee didn’t have to look far to find the top two seeds for the regional that will be decided in San Jose in two weeks. The Bulldogs (32-1) spent much of the year near the top of the polls, led by WCC player of the year Nigel Williams-Goss. The Wildcats (30-4) rolled to the Pac-12 title after the return of star Allonzo Trier from a 19-game suspension.

This marks the first time since 1991 when UNLV and Arizona got the honors that the top two seeds in the West Region came from the West.

Gonzaga will open against South Dakota State (18-16) and Arizona will play its first-round game against North Dakota (22-9), both in Salt Lake City.

Northwestern (23-11) got its first bid in school history. The eighth-seeded Wildcats will open play against ninth-seeded Vanderbilt (19-15) in Salt Lake City with the winner facing the Gonzaga-South Dakota State winner.

The placement of Gonzaga and Arizona as the top two teams in the region increases the chances that the long Final Four drought for Western teams could also come to an end this season. The last team from the West to make it to the national semifinals was UCLA, which made three consecutive trips from 2006-08. No Western team has won it since Arizona beat Kentucky for the title 20 years ago.

Gonzaga got rewarded with its second No. 1 seed ever and will start in the same place the Bulldogs did the other time they got it in 2013. Gonzaga now hopes not to have a repeat and end its tournament on the opening weekend. The Bulldogs lost that year in the round of 32 by eventual Final Four team Wichita State. Gonzaga has never been to the Final Four, losing in the Elite Eight in 1999 and 2015.

Gonzaga is in the same region as a familiar foe in No. 7 Saint Mary’s (28-4), which faces against 10th-seeded Virginia Commonwealth (26-8) with the winner facing the winner of Arizona’s first-round game. The Gaels lost three times to Gonzaga, including in the WCC title game.

Oregon put in Midwest

Oregon was given the No. 3 seed after losing the Pac-12 title game to Arizona on Saturday night.

The Ducks face No. 14 seed Iona on Friday in Sacramento, Calif.

Then there’s the chance Oregon coach Dana Altman gets to face his former team. Before turning the Ducks into a perennial Pac-12 contender, Altman did the same thing during 16 years at Creighton.

The Bluejays went to seven NCAA Tournaments and won more than 300 games with him on the sideline.