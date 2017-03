Weekly high school schedule, March 13-19

A A

(SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

MONDAY, MARCH 13

BASEBALL

Mountain View at Union, 4 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at La Center, 4 p.m.

Hockinson at Evergreen, 4 p.m.

R.A. Long at Kelso, 4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Kalama at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Corbertt (Ore.) at Stevenson, DH, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Castle Rock, 4 p.m.

Adna at King’s Way Christian, 4 p.m. at Luke Jensen Park

SOFTBALL

Union vs. Columbia River, 4 p.m. at VGSA

Battle Ground at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Camas at La Center, 4 p.m.

Heritage at Evergreen, 4 p.m.

Skyview at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Washougal, 4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Fort Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Aberdeen, 4 p.m.

R.A. Long at Astoria (Ore.), 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Columbia River vs. Union, 7 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

Hockinson at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Ridgefield at Camas, 7 p.m. at Doc Harris Stadium

Heritage at Washougal, 7 p.m.

Mountain View vs. Skyview, 7 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Hudson’s Bay at R.A. Long, 6 p.m.

Mark Morris at Kelso, 7 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Woodland, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Battle Ground at Fort Vancouver, 3:30 p.m.

Camas at Kelso, 3:30 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Evergreen at Hockinson, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Camas vs. Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Battle Ground, Woodland vs. Prairie, 3:30 p.m. at The Cedars

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

BASEBALL

Skyview at Columbia River, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Montesano at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Mountain View at Fort Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Stevenson at Washougal, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Montesano at King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Tenino, 6 p.m.

W.F. West at Toledo-Winlock, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Union at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Evergreen at Kelso Jamboree

GIRLS TENNIS

Skyview at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.

Mark Morris at Prairie, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Prairie vs. Union, 3 p.m. at Camas Meadows

Heritage vs. Hockinson, 3:30 p.m. at The Cedars

Ridgefield vs. Skyview, 3:30 p.m. at Tri-Mountain

Mark Morris vs. Hudson’s Bay, 3:30 p.m. at Heron Lakes

R.A. Long at Kelso, 3:30 p.m. at Three Rivers

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

BASEBALL

Skyview at Kelso, 4 p.m.

Camas at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Hockinson at Battle Ground, 4 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at South Albany (Ore.), 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Rainier (Ore.), 3:30 p.m.

R.A. Long at Castle Rock, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Woodland at Evergreen, 4 p.m.

Columbia Rivr at Hudson’s Bay, 4 p.m.

Battle Ground at Kelso, 4 p.m.

Hockinson at Camas, 4 p.m.

Mountain View at Heritage, 4 p.m.

Prairie at Union, 4 p.m.

La Center at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

La Center vs. Heritage, 6 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

Battle Ground at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Skyview at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

Hockinson vs. Mountain View, 4 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

Columbia River vs. Evergreen, 8 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

Washougal vs. Hudson’s Bay, 7 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Woodland at Kelso, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Battle Ground at Evergreen, 3:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Camas, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Prairie at Skyview, 3:30 p.m.

Kelso at Union, 3:30 p.m.

Columbia River at Hudson’s Bay, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Mountain View, Union vs. Columbia River, 3:30 p.m. at Tri-Mountain

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

BASEBALL

Madison (Ore.) at Heritage, 4 p.m.

Mountain View vs. Washougal, 4 p.m. at Louis Bloch Park

Columbia River vs. Lincoln (Ore.), 7 p.m. at Hillsboro

Woodland at Castle Rock, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Rochester at R.A. Long, 4:30 p.m.

Castle Rock at Rainier (Ore), 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Seton Catholic at Hoquiam, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Columbia-White Salmon, Stevenson at Washougal, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wilsonville (Ore.) at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.

Washougal at Fort Vancouver, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Hudson’s Bay vs. Battle Ground, 3 p.m. at The Cedars

R.A. Long, Fort Vancouver vs. Heritage, 3 p.m. at Club Green Meadows

Camas, Skyview vs. Kelso, 3 p.m. at Three Rivers

Evergreen vs. Mark Morris, 3:30 p.m. at Longview CC

Columbia River, Hockinson, Kalama, La Center, Ridgefield, Union, Woodland at Beaver Cup Jamboree at Lewis River

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

BASEBALL

Skyview vs. Prairie, 4 p.m. at Concordia University, Portland

Camas vs. Washougal, 4 p.m. at Louis Bloch Park

Westview (Ore.) at Union, 4 p.m.

Fort Vancouver, Hockinson at Seaside (Ore.) Tournament

Washington at Columbia River, 4 p.m.

Evergreen at Pasco, 4 p.m.

Stevenson at Hudson’s Bay, DH, 4 p.m.

Kelso at Mark Morris, 4 p.m.

Columbia-White Salmon at Riverside (Ore.), DH, 3 p.m.

Franklin Pierce at King’s Way Christian, DH, 4 p.m. at Luke Jensen Park

SOFTBALL

Skyview vs. Columbia River, 4 p.m. at VGSA

Heritage at Wodland, 4 p.m.

Kelso at Camas, 4 p.m.

Mountain View at Union, 4 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Mark Morris, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Prairie, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Heritage vs. Fort Vancouver, 5 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Tumwater at Camas, 7 p.m. at Doc Harris Stadium

Skyview vs. Columbia River, 7 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Union vs. Mountain View, 7 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

Battle Ground at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

R.A. Long at Kelso, 7 p.m.

Evergreen at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Elma at La Center, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hudson’s Bay at Battle Ground, 3:30 p.m.

Heritage at Kelso, 3:30 p.m.

Union at Prairie, 3:30 p.m.

Washougal, Hockinson at Helen Donovan Invitational at R.A. Long

Mark Morris at Evergreen, 3:30 p.m.

Bellarmine Prep at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

BASEBALL

Union at Southridge

Bonney Lake vs. Union, noon at Southridge

Heritage vs. Pasco, DH, noon at Gesa Stadium, Pasco

Ballard at Battle Ground, 4 p.m.

Skyview at South Eugene (Ore.), DH, 4 p.m.

Fort Vancouver, Hockinson at Seaside (Ore.) Tournament

Evergreen at Kennewick, 10 a.m.

Ferndale vs. Mark Morris, noon at Lower Columbia College

Ferndale vs. R.A. Long, 2 p.m. at Lower Columbia College

Washington at Ridgefield, 1 p.m.

La Center at Woodland, DH, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Battle Ground vs. Yelm, 2 p.m. at Gig Harbor

Battle Ground at Gig Harbor, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Gig Harbor vs. Union, 2 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

Camas at Kentwood, 3 p.m.

Hockinson vs. Hudson’s Bay, 1 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Woodland at Aberdeen, 5 p.m.

Castle Rock at Hoquiam, noon

Highland at Columbia-White Salmon, 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Camas at Rotary Relays at Longview Memorial Stadium

Stevenson at Mullen Leavitt Invitational, 11 a.m. at The Dalles (Ore.)

GIRLS TENNIS

Washougal, Hockinson at Helen Donovan Invitational at R.A. Long

Bellarmine Prep at Mountain View Invitational at Club Green Meadows