A A

Fire destroyed the cab of a tractor-trailer rig on state Highway 14 in western Skamania County on Monday.

The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. just east of Belle Center Road, according to Allen Wolk, battalion chief with Camas-Washougal Fire, which assisted firefighters from Skamania County.

The truck’s diesel tank had apparently caught fire, according to Wolk.

Flames burned the truck’s cab down to the frame, he said.

No injuries were reported.