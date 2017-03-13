Fire burning at Igloo Restaurant in Vancouver

A A

Firefighters are battling a commercial fire at the Igloo Restaurant in Vancouver’s Edgewood Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported just before 3:10 p.m. at 3128 E. Evergreen Blvd. Callers reported seeing flames from the second floor of the two-story building and hearing the sound of glass breaking.

Units arriving on scene found the upper story ablaze and reported knocking down the fire in several minutes.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

The Igloo, which dates to the 1940s, is owned by Jorge Estrada and his wife, Andrea Estrada, who purchased it in 2013. The restaurant is known for its burgers, shakes and french fries.

