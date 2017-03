A A

RIDGEFIELD – Ridgefield-based winemaker Gouger Cellars announced it has officially purchased the firehouse that has been its home for the past few years.

Gary Gouger moved his wine company to the 5,500-square-foot firehouse in 2013. Gouger started the company in an 860-square-foot space in downtown Vancouver in 2009.

Since moving, the company reported sales have “increased significantly.”

The company did not disclose the sale prices. County property records have not yet recorded the sale.