High school scoreboard, March 14

A A

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Subject to Change)

BASEBALL

Skyview at Columbia River, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Montesano at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Mountain View at Fort Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Stevenson at Washougal, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Montesano at King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Tenino, 6 p.m.

W.F. West at Toledo-Winlock, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Union at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Evergreen at Kelso Jamboree

GIRLS TENNIS

Skyview at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.

Mark Morris at Prairie, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Prairie vs. Union, 3 p.m. at Camas Meadows

Heritage vs. Hockinson, 3:30 p.m. at The Cedars

Ridgefield vs. Skyview, 3:30 p.m. at Tri-Mountain

Mark Morris vs. Hudson’s Bay, 3:30 p.m. at Heron Lakes

R.A. Long at Kelso, 3:30 p.m. at Three Rivers

Baseball

Saturday results

BATTLE GROUND 4, PUYALLUP 2

B.G. 200 020 0–4

Puyallup 000 000 2–2

Battle Ground

Pitching — Brian Nikolas 5 IP, 8 K, 1 BB, 0 hits, W; Tanner McDonald 2 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 3 H.

Highlights — Austin Adams Sac, BB; Gunner Talkington 1B, 2 BB, SB, 2 R; Isaiah Smith 2 hits, SB, R. Max Randle BB; Tanner McDonald: 1B, RBI.

BOYS SOCCER

HUDSON’S BAY 6, R.A. LONG 3

HUDSON’S BAY

Goals (assists) — Gary Holt (Franklin Garcia), Nick Campbell (Ivan Villalobos), Julio Vara (Alfonso Barajas), Franklin Garcia (penalty), Jair Nunez (penalty), Franklin Garcia (unassisted).

JV — Hudson’s Bay 1-0.

COLUMBIA RIVER 1, UNION 1

COLUMBIA RIVER

Goals (assists) — Jake Warthen (Jack Kolosvary). Goalkeeper saves — Reilly Burke 4, David Gonzalez-Martinez 2.

UNION

Goals (assists) — Connor Culp (Taye Bunda). Goalkeeper Saves — Brandon Wolter 3. Coach’s standout: Aidan McGinty.

JV — Union 1-0

SKYVIEW 4, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2

SKYVIEW

Goals (assists) — Bailey Bergue, Michael Kimbrell 3 (unassisted, Gavenn Kimbrell, Preston Eversaul); Goalkeeper saves — Thomas Ewert 2.

Halftime — 1-0

JV — 4-0

FORT VANCOUVER 4, WOODLAND 0

FORT VANCOUVER

Goals (assists) — Christian Ruiz (Christian Escamilla), Hassan Mayyahi (unassisted), Pablo Alvarado (unassisted), Anthony Roban (Baboucarr Touray). Goalkeeper saves — Leviu Croitor 12. Coach’s standout — Juan Osorio.

Halftime — 2-0.

JV — Fort 4-0.

CAMAS 2, RIDGEFIELD 1

CAMAS

Goals (assists) — Dominic Fewel (penalty), Brennan Smith (Nils Brainard); Goalkeeper saves — Spencer Vela 0, JD Ellis 2.

RIDGEFIELD

Goals (assists) — Drew Williams; Goalkeeper saves — Joe Lindbo 6.

Halftime — 1-1

HERITAGE 6, WASHOUGAL 1

HERITAGE

Goals (assists) — Julian Bojorquez (Spencer Clark), Ruvim Lavarchuk (Clark), Marcos Hernandez (Max Basarab), Kyle Hood (unassisted), Max Vasco (Clark), Lavarchuk (unassisted). Goalkeeper saves — Randy Ausborn 1, Hayden Klimas 0. Coach’s standouts — Spencer Clark and Julian Bojorquez.

WASHOUGAL

Goals (assists) — Nick Erickson; Goalkeeper saves — JJ Dobles 6.

Halftime — 4-1

BATTLE GROUND 5, HOCKINSON 0

No details reported

GIRLS GOLF

CAMAS 157, MOUNTAIN VIEW 211

At par-34 Fairway Village

CAMAS — Hailey Oster 35, Emma Cox 44, Abiogail Jiang 39, Lauryn Tsukimura 43, Wenny Cai 40, Avery Salvato 43.

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Audrey Chang 47, Maria Maratos 50, Shaina Goerisch 68, Jasmine Jackson 61, Mazey Copeland 53.