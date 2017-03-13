Hundreds of fans pick up pieces of ‘Grimm’ history

A A

More than 1,500 people lined up in Portland on Saturday to take home a piece of television history. The NBC show “Grimm,” now airing its sixth and final season, was selling off a warehouse full of the TV show’s props, furniture and costumes.

Treasure hunters and fans of the show waited several hours to get a peek at the inventory. Among them were Portland residents Leslie Holder and Randy Friedman.

“We’re die-hard ‘Grimm’ fans, since pretty much the first episode,” Holder said.

Part of the appeal for her and Friedman was that the show was filmed in Portland.

“We worked in a neighborhood where they filmed a lot. We’ve been to all the ‘Grimm’ galas,” Holder said. “Any chance we get, we’re all about ‘Grimm.’ ”

“And we have no idea what we’ll pick up here,” Friedman added. “We just wanted to be part of this, knowing that it’s ending.”

The 40,000-square-foot warehouse location was only released by the company A&S Estate Sales of Oregon on Friday evening. That didn’t stop crowds from showing up shortly after.

“We got here at 7 p.m. last night,” said Lisa Lofgren from Gresham, Ore. “We got all our camping gear and came and stayed the night in the parking lot.”

Lofgren’s sister works for a furniture restoration company in Oregon, where most of the props and furniture they bought will be resold.

Kimberley Vanwig made the trek overnight from Marysville, north of Seattle.

“I wanted a piece of ‘Grimm’ history,” said Vanwig, who considers herself a big “Grimm” fan.

Vanwig and her boyfriend, Ben Brinkley, stood in line for more than three hours. But the long wait gave them time to focus on their shopping list.

“We’re hoping for some signage, some signs for the garage, a clock for the wall,” Vanwig said. “Maybe some kind of prop, weaponry or armor — a big statement piece.”

Back in the parking lot, Colleen Lytle from Kitsap County loaded two 10-foot pillars into her truck. She organizes the county’s haunted fairgrounds in Washington.

“You know when you’re running a haunted house, you’ve got to have something big,” she said. “Go for the big scares, go for the big props.”

Lytle said her customers will be thrilled to learn about the backstory of the new pillars.

“When our fans come through and they get to see this stuff they’re going to be like, ‘Hey that was in ‘Grimm,’ ” Lytle said. “They’re going to be talking about it.”

The sale continued through Monday.