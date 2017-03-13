Injuries offer early test for Camas boys soccer

A A

CAMAS — The Camas boys soccer team doesn’t start 4A Greater St. Helens League play for another month — April 11, to be exact — which leaves the Papermakers plenty of time to experiment with their lineup.

But more importantly, get healthy.

Two games in, the Papermakers already are down six players because of injuries, a number even longtime coach Roland Minder hasn’t seen this early in a season in his 23 years at Camas.

Said Minder moving forward: “It’s going to be a chess game.”

And things went from bad to worse during Monday’s 2-1 nonleague victory over Ridgefield at Doc Harris Stadium when co-captain Dominic Fewel left the game midway through the second half, putting limited weight on his right leg.

He didn’t return.

It was Fewel’s goal in the 38th minute that was the equalizer, drilling a penalty kick to make it a 1-1 game at halftime.

Now, Camas’ number of available substitutes is down to zero with two more games this week: hosting Tumwater Friday and at Kentwood Saturday.

Minder also noted a lack of personnel means he’ll need to change his team’s style of play until more players are scheduled to return. Many of the injuries didn’t come from preseason practices, but rather, players’ club teams, he added.

“We’re hurting,” Minder said. “We’re way behind in terms of development as a team.”

Camas had plenty of fresh faces in new positions Monday, including senior Brennan Smith, whose go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute was the eventual game-winner. Normally an outside back, he played Monday’s game at left wing, and while he admitted he isn’t traditionally known for his offensive presence, “it can be flashy” when he does find the back of the net.

“This could be my new position,” Smith said. “Hopefully.”

Ridgefield’s Drew Williams gave the Spudders (0-1) a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute, slipping a soft kick 5 yards out past Camas starting goalkeeper Spencer Vela. He split time in goal with JD Ellis, who had three second-half saves.