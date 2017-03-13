Nike exec files to rejoin Portland school board

A A

The Portland school board is headed for a shakeup with all three incumbents now having bowed out.

And it is now possible that a powerful former member, Julia Brim-Edwards, could rejoin the board.

School board chair Tom Koehler announced Monday morning he won’t seek re-election — but Brim-Edwards told The Oregonian/OregonLive Monday she will seek his seat.

Trisha Parks, a former Beaverton teachers union leader and Portland Public Schools parent and former PTA president, has filed as well. Two newcomers to Portland are also running.

Koehler is endorsing Brim-Edwards, a longtime schools advocate who served on the Portland school board from 2001 to 2005. Brim-Edwards is currently Nike’s senior director of global operations and government and public affairs.

The board’s longest-serving current member announced last week she won’t seek re-election, offering a harsh critique of fellow board members in the process. Pam Knowles outlined a toxic environment in her statement, writing that “the current dynamics of the Board, the inability of members to stay in a governance role and the overstep of certain Board members who undermine staff, work covertly with the press and intentionally use their position on the Board to advance personal agendas is counterproductive — and has created a divisive environment that preys on fear not trust or collaboration.”

The other board member up for election, Steve Buel, took pride in his role as a rabble-rouser in a statement released before Knowles’ announcement.

“I am the guy you bring in to demolish the old house — I am the disrupter,” Buel wrote. “What you need now is a builder and you have it in the new superintendent. Oh, I can build, but I get a little bored spending all my time doing it.”

So far two others have filed for the seat, Ed Bos and Joseph Simonis. Both are relative newcomers to Oregon with little to no track record of involvement with Portland schools.