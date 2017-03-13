Northeast faces strong nor’easter

A A

NEW YORK (AP) — Sandwiched between days that felt like spring last week and the official start of spring next week, a “life-threatening” nor’easter is poised to bring a reminder that winter isn’t over yet, with blizzard conditions and a blanket of heavy snow expected in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Meteorologists were calling for snowfall totals as high as 20 inches in New York City from the storm’s start late Monday through tonight. The National Weather Service warned that blizzard conditions of wind gusts over 35 mph and low visibility would extend from the Philadelphia area to Maine.

The weather service’s office near Philadelphia called the storm “life-threatening” and warned people to “shelter in place.” Coastal flooding was also predicted.

Travel was sure to be dismal: About 5,000 flights were canceled for today as of late Monday afternoon, Amtrak canceled and modified service up and down the Northeast Corridor and motorists were urged to stay off the roads.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy imposed a statewide travel ban beginning at 5 a.m.

The forecast prompted early decisions to close schools today in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and many places in between.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and help keep the roads clear. “We’re preparing for a significant storm on Tuesday, and New Yorkers should also prepare for snow and dangerous road conditions,” de Blasio said.

The storm comes a week after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60s.

Bank teller Jana White said her plans for riding out the storm include “lots of hot chocolate and a couple of sappy movies.” The 23-year-old Trenton, N.J., resident said she expects to get a day off from work.

“It’s a reminder that winter is always ready to take shot at you, so you have to stay prepared,” she said. “We’ve got food and snacks and drinks, so as long as the power stays on we should be in good shape.”

The heaviest snowfall was expected this morning through the afternoon, with snowfall rates as high as 2 to 4 inches per hour. Coastal flood warnings were in effect from Massachusetts to Delaware.

Boston could get 12 to 18 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 2 feet across northeastern Massachusetts.

In Philadelphia, where up to a foot of snow could fall, crews began treating some area roadways on Sunday.

Farther south in the nation’s capital, where the National Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled to start Wednesday, 6 to 8 inches of snow was expected.